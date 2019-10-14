Brown (hamstring) is officially listed as inactive for Monday's matchup with the Lions, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Brown was deemed doubtful on the Packers' final injury report, rendering this decision relatively unsurprising. The absence will mark his second consecutive game missed. As a result, Josh Jackson could again be in line for some more work providing depth at cornerback.

