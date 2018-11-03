Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots with a hip injury.

Brown wasn't present on the injury report all week so his status for Sunday's game is truly up in the air. The 23-year-old has played only 10 defensive snaps since being promoted from the practice squad in late September, mostly serving in a special teams role.

Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...