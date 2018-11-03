Packers' Tony Brown: Late addition to injury report
Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots with a hip injury.
Brown wasn't present on the injury report all week so his status for Sunday's game is truly up in the air. The 23-year-old has played only 10 defensive snaps since being promoted from the practice squad in late September, mostly serving in a special teams role.
