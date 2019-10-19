Play

Brown (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Brown logged limited practices Thursday and Friday and looks like he has a good chance to suit up for the first time in three weeks. The 24-year-old has only played one snap on defense since Week 1 with the rest of his action coming on special teams.

