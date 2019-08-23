Packers' Tra Carson: Clinging to No. 3 spot
Carson is currently ahead of rookie Dexter Williams on the running back depth chart according to coach Matt LaFleur, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
LaFleur cited Carson's superior pass protection as the reason for his current edge over the rookie Williams. Both guys remain behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams at this point, but Carson's in a good position to earn a roster spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...