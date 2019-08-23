Carson carried the ball nine times for 32 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for 11 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.

Most of Carson's production came on a 22-yard TD run on the Packers' final possession of the first half. The second-year back didn't see a single touch in six games split between Green Bay and Cincinnati last season, and while Thursday's score likely helped his case when it comes to winning a roster spot, Carson's unlikely to be much more involved in the offense in 2019.