Packers' Tra Carson: Minimal impact despite start
Carson started at running back in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens and had six carries for nine yards and one reception for seven yards.
Carson started for the second game in a row with fellow ball carriers Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams (hamstring) inactive, but he was unable to get much going, averaging less than two yards per carry for the second time in as many weeks. None of the Packers' running backs were particularly effective Thursday, so Carson didn't hurt his chances of securing a roster spot too much. With that said, he is clearly behind Jones and Williams when healthy, and rookie running back Dexter Williams is still a better bet to make the cut as well.
