Carson rushed six times for 25 yards and caught his lone target for 14 yards in Thursday night's 27-20 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Carson started ahead of rookie sixth-rounder Dexter Williams and promptly ran for 15 yards on Green Bay's first offensive play. Although he'd later cede most the playing time to Williams, who finished with 64 yards and a touchdown on 11 touches, coach Matt LaFleur's admission last week that Carson topped Williams on the depth chart bodes well for his chances of earning the Packers' No. 3 tailback job behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams this season.

