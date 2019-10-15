Carson did not play a snap on offense in Monday's victory over the Lions.

Carson served as the backup running back and got 10 touches in Week 5 with fellow back Jamaal Williams out with a concussion, but he was a non-factor in Week 6 with Williams back in action. The Packers have used only two halfbacks in each game this season, so expect Carson to remain in a depth-only role as long as Williams and Aaron Jones are healthy.