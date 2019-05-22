Carson (ribs) is present, but not practicing during OTAs, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Carson was placed on injured reserve in Week 13 due to a rib injury, and it's unclear the specifics. The fact that he's able to show up is a positive sign, but he's clearly not fit to start offseason training. It's unclear whether Carson will be ready for when training camp opens in July.

