Packers' Tra Carson: Plays in preseason opener
Carson (neck) had eight carries for 15 yards and one reception for 10 yards in Thursday's preseason opener.
Carson was slowed by a neck spasm earlier in the week, according to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but that did not prevent him from taking the field Thursday. Carson started at running back with both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams dealing with injuries, but he was not particularly effective, averaging just 1.9 YPC. Fellow reserve running back Dexter Williams made a better impression, averaging 4.4 YPC on 14 carries. The rookie Williams presumably had a better chance to make the roster ahead of Carson coming into the game, and the gap certainly did not shrink at all. It remains to be seen how many running backs will crack the Packers' Week 1 roster -- the health of the team's top two backs will be a major factor -- but for now, consider Carson fourth in line at his position.
