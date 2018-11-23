Carson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Carson was limited in practice Thursday and Friday due to a rib injury after practicing without issue to begin the week. The 26-year-old has only seen snaps on special teams in three games with the Packers, so Green Bay's offense would likely remain unaffected if he were unable to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.

