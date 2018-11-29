Packers' Tra Carson: Unable to practice Thursday
Carson (rib) isn't participating in practice Thursday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Carson was at least limited in practice last week and was able to suit up in Week 12 against the Vikings despite the rib injury. The fact that the 26-year-old running back is not practicing Thursday casts serious doubt on his Week 13 availability. Even if he does suit up, Carson is unlikely to provide any fantasy value, as his snaps primarily come on special teams.
