Carson was promoted to the Packers' active roster Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Jamaal Williams (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, so Carson was promoted to the active roster to serve as depth behind Aaron Jones and Dexter Williams. Carson entered the league in 2016 and hasn't logged a carry yet.

