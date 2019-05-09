Williams is expected to shift from free safety to slot corner to start the 2019 season, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

The Packers have made it clear that they do not intend to suit Williams up at safety unless they have to. With the team signing Adrian Amos this offseason, the expectation was to start him at strong safety. Williams will hope to turn the page on an average 2018, in which he failed to record an interception for the first time in his career. The move to slot corner will likely give him the opportunity for more interceptions, but less tackles in the fantasy realm.