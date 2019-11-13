Play

Williams had two solo tackles and an interception during Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Williams first interception of the season was a big one for the Packers, as he secured a deflection from safety Adrian Amos in the endzone. It's the veteran cornerback's first interception in 26 games since rejoining Green Bay for the 2018 season.

