Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Williams will play cornerback rather than safety in 2019, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams began the 2018 season as a starting cornerback in Green Bay, but had to transition to safety for the second half of the year due to Ha Ha Clinton-Dix being traded and three other safeties landing on injured reserve. Following the offseason acquisition of safety Adrian Amos, Williams will return to his more natural position at cornerback. The move makes the Packers a strong candidate to seek safety depth in the 2019 NFL Draft.