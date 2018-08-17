Packers' Tramon Williams: Makes impact in brief showing versus Steelers
Williams made a quick impact during Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers, notching a tackle and an interception for a touchdown.
Williams made a big play early in Thursday's contest, picking off Steelers rookie quarterback on his first pass of the game and taking it to the house. The veteran cornerback graded out well in coverage last season and returns to Green Bay slated to start at cornerback for the Packers in 2018, though it remains to be seen who will line up opposite him come Week 1.
