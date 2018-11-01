Packers' Tramon Williams: Moving to safety
Williams will play some snaps at safety against the Patriots on Sunday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Williams will add safety duties to his plate with the newly-traded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix out of the picture. The 35-year-old veteran has served the Packers' defense well as a reliable cornerback this season and will now attempt to adjust to a new role in the team's secondary. Williams faces a tough matchup against Tom Brady and the Patriots on Sunday, in a game that Green Bay desperately needs to win in order to keep chances of a playoff berth in sight.
