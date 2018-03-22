Packers' Tramon Williams: Rejoins Packers
The Packers and Williams agreed to a two-year contract Thursday, PackersNews.com reports.
Former Packers teammate James Jones, now an employee of NFL Network, broke the news of a Williams-Green Bay reunion. Williams joined the Packers in November of 2006 but didn't become a regular in the cornerback rotation until 2008 and full-time starter until 2010, the latter of which coincided with a victory in Super Bowl XLV. Since leaving the Packers as a free agent in 2015, he spent two years with the Browns before working opposite Cardinals All-Pro corner Patrick Peterson last year. Williams experienced a resurgence of sorts in Arizona, holding opposing signal callers to a 58.4 QB rating on throws in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Due to his age (35), Father Time could catch up with him sooner than later. However, Williams likely is the best bet to line up with 2017 second-round pick Kevin King in Green Bay's base defense this fall, as the roster currently is constructed.
