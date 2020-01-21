Packers' Tramon Williams: Remains effective at age 36
Williams played in all 16 regular-season games in 2019 and tallied 39 tackles (29 solo), two interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recovers, and eight pass deflections.
Williams played the entire season at 36 years old , but that did not stop him from taking the field on 73.2 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps and contributing in a number of departments while serving as the nickel corner. Williams will be a free agent this offseason, so it remains to be seen what his next move will be. However, he showed he is still plenty capable of filling a regular role, so he should not have trouble finding a job in Green Bay or elsewhere should he choose to continue playing.
