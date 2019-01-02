Williams played in all 16 games in 2018 and finished with 54 tackles (40 solo), a fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.

Williams moved from cornerback to free safety midway through the season following the trade of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, which helped him finish with his most tackles since 2015 but also limited his ability to make plays in pass coverage. Williams is under contract with the Packers in 2019, so it will be up to the team to decide whether he is back in Green Bay for another season.