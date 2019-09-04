Williams (knee) shed his injury designation and will play in Thursday's game versus the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Williams was a limited participant in Tuesday and Wednesday practices, and that appears to have been a precaution for the 36-year-old corner. He'll be tasked with covering the Bears' slot receivers Thursday, and he'll likely be in charge of the Packers' secondary as the only defensive back with more than one season in Green Bay under his belt.