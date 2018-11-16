Packers' Tramon Williams: Ties for team lead in tackles
Williams had seven tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery in Thursday's 27-24 loss at Seattle.
The seven tackles set a new season high for Williams as he played all but one defensive snap. The 35-year-old has now posted six, one and seven tackles in the three games since shifting to safety as he remains an unreliable option for IDP purposes.
