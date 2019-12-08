Play

Williams is listed as one of the starting cornerbacks for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

With usual starter Kevin King nursing a shoulder injury and unable to play in Week 14, Williams assumes the start. Williams is coming off an interception in last week's game, and he has racked up 28 tackles (21 solo) and a fumble recovery through 12 games this year.

