Packers' Tramon Williams: Two deflections in opener
Williams had three solo tackles and two pass deflections in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
Williams is the Packers' third or fourth cornerback when the defense is at full strength, but he got the start Thursday with Kevin King being eased into action, and was on the field for every defensive snap.
More News
-
Packers' Tramon Williams: Strapping up for Thursday's game•
-
Packers' Tramon Williams: Limited Tuesday•
-
Packers' Tramon Williams: Expected to start in 2019•
-
Packers' Tramon Williams: Locked in at cornerback•
-
Packers' Tramon Williams: Splits time at two positions•
-
Packers' Tramon Williams: Passes concussion tests•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
Sleepers: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 1, plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1