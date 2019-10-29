The Packers promoted Smith to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers tried out Chandon Sullivan as a kick returner in this past Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but they apparently weren't thrilled about his production and will retry Smith. Despite playing in just two games with the Packers, he has the team's best kick return (25 yards) this year. Look for him to field kicks immediately in Week 9 against the Chargers.

