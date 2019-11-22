Play

Smith has cleared the league's concussion protocol, Olivia Reiner of The Journal Sentinel reports.

A full participant all week at practice, Smith is officially is out of the league's concussion protocol and appears set to take the field Sunday against the 49ers. The 23-year-old cornerback will feature primarily on special teams, therefore, Smith carries very little fantasy value in IDP formats.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories