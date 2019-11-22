Packers' Tremon Smith: Full participant all week
Smith has cleared the league's concussion protocol, Olivia Reiner of The Journal Sentinel reports.
A full participant all week at practice, Smith is officially is out of the league's concussion protocol and appears set to take the field Sunday against the 49ers. The 23-year-old cornerback will feature primarily on special teams, therefore, Smith carries very little fantasy value in IDP formats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 injury report: Niners fine?
As Fantasy managers face crucial Week 12 matchups, a bunch of important NFL players are either...
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 12 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...