The Packers claimed Diggs off waivers from the Cowboys on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Diggs missed a total of eight games for Dallas so far this season due to a concussion and a knee injury, but he was healthy enough to suit up for both of the team's last two contests. Now set to join Green Bay, the 2021 All-Pro cornerback will bolster a secondary that had been decimated by injuries in recent weeks. Given the short onboarding period with his new team, Diggs is unlikely to debut in Sunday's regular-season finale against Minnesota, but he should be ready to contribute for the Packers in their first playoff contest.