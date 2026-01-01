default-cbs-image
The Packers officially claimed Diggs off waivers Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Diggs will still need to pass a physical before his connection with the Packers is finalized, but that seems to be a foregone conclusion. Green Bay is headed to the postseason as the No. 7 seed in the NFC, so Diggs could be a major acquisition even if he doesn't play Week 18 against Minnesota. The Packers placed cornerback Nate Hobbs on IR on Wednesday, so Diggs figures to eventually help fill that void.

