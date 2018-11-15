The Packers activated Davis (hamstring) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Seahawks.

Davis will offer the Packers an extra body at receiver with Randall Cobb (hamstring) sidelined for his fifth game of the season, but it's special teams where the 25-year-old is expected to make his biggest impact. The 2016 fifth-round pick was among the NFL's most productive punt returners last season, ranking third among all qualifiers with 12.0 yards per runback. Davis' return to the roster will result in Tramon Williams shedding his special-teams responsibilities and focusing solely on his duties as one of the Packers' starting safeties.

