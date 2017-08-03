Davis added five pounds of muscle in the offseason, Rob Reischel of PackersNews.com reports. "He's made big improvements this off-season, both in his approach and in how fast he's picked up on things," Packers receivers coach Luke Getsy said of Davis. "I'm excited for Trevor. I think he's going to have a really big August for us, and he'll be one of those guys that are going to show up. I'm excited to see him grow in August."

Davis, a 2016 fifth-round pick, caught just three passes for 24 yards and a score during his rookie season as he struggled to consistently beat press coverage. If added muscle translates to increased strength, Davis could have an easier time in that area this time around.