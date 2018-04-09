The Packer released a statement acknowledging that they are aware of the situation involving Davis, who recently was arrested for making criminal threats at Los Angeles International Airport, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Davis allegedly made a bomb joke, perhaps unaware that such matters typically are treated seriously at an airport. While the Packers probably aren't too pleased, this isn't something that figures to threaten his status with the team. A 2016 fifth-round pick, Davis saw most of his work in the return game last season, taking back 24 punts for 289 yards and 31 kickoffs for 707 yards, while catching only five passes in 16 games. He'll likely need to compete for a roster spot in training camp, though there is some potential for an increased role on offense, considering Green Bay has yet to secure a clear replacement for Jordy Nelson (Raiders).