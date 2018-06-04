Packers' Trevor Davis: Back on practice field
Davis (hamstring) participated in OTAs on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Davis' return for the second week of OTAs alleviates any concerns surrounding his hamstring injury, and the wideout's absence was likely just precautionary this early on in the offseason. Davis is once again expected to primarily be used on special teams this season as a punt and kick returner in Green Bay.
