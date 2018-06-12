Davis did not participate in minicamp Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Davis was sidelined for the start of OTAs a few weeks back after suffering a hamstring injury, but he was ultimately able to return to the field last week. Whether this is a re-aggravation or not is yet to be determined, but either way, it's likely the Packers are proceeding with caution, as the injury never was considered serious from the start.

