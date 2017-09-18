Davis caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

Davis was forced to signal for a fair catch on each of his four punt return opportunities Sunday, but he did get a chance to play more snaps on offense with fellow wide receivers Jordy Nelson (quad) and Randall Cobb (shoulder) both leaving the game, and nabbed his first catch of the year. Davis did not do much with the extra opportunities, however, and still needs several things to break his way before he becomes a realistic fantasy option.