Packers' Trevor Davis: Cleared of charges in April arrest
Charges won't be filed against Davis after he was arrested April 8 for making "criminal threats" at Los Angeles International Airport, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
According to airport police, Davis was taken into custody after making an ill-advised joke about having a bomb at LAX. Davis appeared at an informal hearing with the Los Angeles City Attorney last week to relay his side of the story, with the city subsequently dropping the charges levied against the 24-year-old wideout. The legal issue didn't result in Davis missing any activities during the Packers' offseason program.
More News
-
Packers' Trevor Davis: Arrested at airport•
-
Packers' Trevor Davis: Finds return success in second season•
-
Packers' Trevor Davis: First work on offense since Week 9•
-
Packers' Trevor Davis: Gets two touches Monday•
-
Packers' Trevor Davis: Limited to punt-return duties•
-
Packers' Trevor Davis: Catches first pass of season•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...