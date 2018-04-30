Charges won't be filed against Davis after he was arrested April 8 for making "criminal threats" at Los Angeles International Airport, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

According to airport police, Davis was taken into custody after making an ill-advised joke about having a bomb at LAX. Davis appeared at an informal hearing with the Los Angeles City Attorney last week to relay his side of the story, with the city subsequently dropping the charges levied against the 24-year-old wideout. The legal issue didn't result in Davis missing any activities during the Packers' offseason program.