Davis caught five of six targets for 78 yards and a touchdown while adding one carry for 18 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.

The Packers elected not to use most of their starters on offense, leaving a clear path for Davis to make a big impact as he led the team in catches, targets and scrimmage yards while scoring Green Bay's first touchdown on a 23-yard grab. Equanimeous St. Brown suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury Thursday as well, leaving Davis and Jake Kumerow potentially in the driver's seat to round out the depth chart at WR to begin the regular season.

