Davis is making his case for a role on offense, Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com reports.

A 2016 fifth-round pick, Davis enters the final year of his rookie contract with eight receptions in 29 career games, though he did see regular work as a return specialist his first two seasons. He then missed most of 2018 with hamstring injuries, returning healthy this spring for the offseason program. While still a long shot to earn a key role on offense, Davis at least has some time to make his case.