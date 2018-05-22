Packers' Trevor Davis: Dealing with hamstring issue to begin OTAs
Davis is battling a hamstring injury at the beginning of OTAs, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Davis' issue will be more concerning if it creeps into minicamp and training camp, but the team is likely taking precautions early in the offseason to avoid further injury. The third-year wideout figures to mainly factor in as a returner for the Packers in 2018, but an influx of rookies during the 2017 NFL draft may force him to fight for a 53-man spot.
