Davis (hamstring) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Davis returned to training camp Thursday after dealing with a hamstring injury in May and June, so Saturday's absence may have simply been a scheduled day of rest as the Packers ease their return man back into action. Davis will have a chance to climb the depth chart at wide receiver following the departure of Jordy Nelson, while Geronimo Allison and J'Mon Moore present competition behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb.

