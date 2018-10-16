Davis (hamstring) can practice for the first time next week, which would open a two-week window to activate him from injured reserve, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Davis was inactive Week 1 due to a hamstring injury that afflicted him at various points during the offseason program, training camp and the preseason slate. On Sept. 11, the Packers decided to place him on injured reserve, likely to allow Davis to focus solely on his health. Whenever he returns to practice, he'll have to prove his hamstring isn't an issue within a two-week span, or risk getting released. If he's activated to the 53-man roster, Davis likely would retake both return jobs, but a regular spot in the receiving corps may be difficult to procure with Geronimo Allison (hamstring), Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown filling in capably as secondary or tertiary options in the passing game.