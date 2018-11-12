Davis (hamstring) is expected to return from injured reserve and suit up against the Seahawks on Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Davis has already spent the mandatory eight weeks on injured reserve and appears fully healthy, so he'll be eligible to suit up against the Seahawks in Week 11. The third-year wideout will serve as Green Bay's primarty kick returner, but is unlikely to see a significant role outside of special teams.