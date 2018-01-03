Davis had three receptions for 56 yards in the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions and finished the season with five receptions for 70 yards.

Davis played a bit role in the Packers' offense, much like he did in his rookie year of 2016, but he did serve as the team's primary return man. His 22.8-yard average on kickoff returns was middle of the pack, but he was among the league's top punt returners, finishing third among qualified players in that category with 12.0 yards per return. Davis' special teams work figures to keep him on the roster heading into training camp, but he is at risk of losing his spot to another receiver who brings more to the table on the offensive side of the ball.