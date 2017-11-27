Packers' Trevor Davis: First work on offense since Week 9
Davis had one carry for four yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Steelers.
Davis' carry was his first touch on offense since he had both a carry and a reception against the Lions in Week 9. He is working as the Packers' primary return man for both punts and kicks, and he's likely to continue playing a bit role at best on offense.
