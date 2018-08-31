Davis totaled 160 yards on seven kick returns and minus-four yards on his only punt return during Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.

The Packers clearly gave Davis plenty of opportunities to prove himself as a special-teams asset -- which is Davis' only ticket to a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of Saturday's cutdowns. While Davis came close to breaking one loose on a kick return, he also fumbled on a different attempt and had a so-so night overall. It will be interesting to see if Green Bay opts to keep him in favor of one of their three draft picks at receiver.