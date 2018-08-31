Davis totaled 160 yards on seven kick returns and minus-four yards on his only punt return during Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.

The Packers clearly gave Davis plenty of opportunities to prove himself as a special-teams asset -- which is Davis' only ticket to a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of Saturday's cutdowns. While Davis came close to breaking one loose on a kick return, he also fumbled on a different attempt and had a so-so night overall. It will be interesting to see if Green Bay opts to keep him in favor of one of their three draft picks at receiver.

More News
Our Latest Stories