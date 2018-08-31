Packers' Trevor Davis: Fumbles in preseason finale
Davis totaled 160 yards on seven kick returns and minus-four yards on his only punt return during Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.
The Packers clearly gave Davis plenty of opportunities to prove himself as a special-teams asset -- which is Davis' only ticket to a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of Saturday's cutdowns. While Davis came close to breaking one loose on a kick return, he also fumbled on a different attempt and had a so-so night overall. It will be interesting to see if Green Bay opts to keep him in favor of one of their three draft picks at receiver.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...
-
Latest auction results
With 100 fictional dollars to spend, our crew built rosters in our final auction of the summer,...
-
No. 2 WR: Smith-Schuster vs. Robinson
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of JuJu Smith-Schuster...