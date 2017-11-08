Packers' Trevor Davis: Gets two touches Monday
Davis had one rush for nine yards, one reception for five yards and racked up 140 yards on kick return Monday against the Lions.
It was noticeable that head coach Mike McCarthy was trying to mix things up on the offense, and Davis was deployed on the first drive. Still, he's mainly summoned to return punts and kicks. The No. 5 Packers' wideout logged just six offensive snaps Monday, though, so the second-year pro shouldn't be considered a viable fantasy asset at this time.
