Packers' Trevor Davis: Hurts chances to win punt-return job
Davis had one reception for 12 yards and also muffed a punt in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.
With the Packers deep at the wide receiver position, Davis' ticket onto the roster may be as the team's punt returner, and he appeared in good shape after two impressive returns -- one of which he took to the house -- in the exhibition opener. However, his miscue Saturday erases any sort of hold he had on the job, and he'll need a strong finish in camp to secure a roster spot.
