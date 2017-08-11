Davis returned two punts for 94 yards, including one he took back for a 68-yard touchdown, in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles.

Davis did not haul in either of the two passes directed his way, but he made a big impact on special teams, racking up significant yardage on both his punt returns. Davis is competing for a roster spot during training camp thanks to the Packers' deep receiving corps, and he would help his chances immensely if he proves to be the top option for the punt return job.