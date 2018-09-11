Packers' Trevor Davis: Lands on IR
The Packers placed Davis (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Davis first battled the hamstring issue early in the preseason, but was able to prove his health before the end of the exhibition slate and earn a spot on the team's final roster. However, it appears he aggravated the injury at some point prior to the Week 1 game against the Bears, resulting in him being one of the team's inactive players for that contest. The Packers either didn't feel Davis was close to making a full recovery from the injury or were satisfied with its existing options at receiving and the return game, prompting the decision to shift him to IR. The third-year player would likely make his greatest impact on special teams if the Packers designate him as one of their two players eligible to return from IR this season.
