Packers' Trevor Davis: Limited to punt-return duties
Davis did not play a snap on offense but had five punt returns for 70 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.
Davis played a few snaps at wide receiver in Week 2 and was technically the Packers' fourth wideout Sunday with fellow receiver Randall Cobb (chest) sidelined, but he did not factor into the offensive game plan. He did make an impact on special teams, though, as he had a 33-yard run among his five punt returns.
